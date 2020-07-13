Army chief Gen Narvane visits forward areas in Jammu, reviews operational readiness

General Narvane reviewed the current security situation and operational readiness of the troops deployed on ground in Jammu-Pathankot region.

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Monday visited forward areas of the Rising Star Corps to review the current security situation and operational readiness of the troops deployed on ground in Jammu-Pathankot region.

In a statement, the army PRO said that the COAS was briefed by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC, Rising Star Corps on the operational preparedness, up-gradation of security infrastructure and the internal security matters.

"The COAS reinstated the fact of ‘Zero tolerance’ against the ceasefire violations by Pakistan and infiltration attempts by terrorists," it said.

There have been numerous ceasefire violations on the Line of Control (LoC) by Pakistan, particularly in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu which have proven deadly for the civilian pollution. Recently, an Indian army soldier was martyred in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district in unprovoked firing from the Pakistani side.

"He further highlighted that all agencies of the services and government are working together relentlessly and will continue to do the same to defeat the nefarious design of proxy war being fueled by our adversaries," the statement added.

General MM Naravane has also addressed all ranks of Western Command through video conferencing and lauded the morale of the troops. "He expressed complete confidence in Indian Army’s capabilities to thwart any misadventure by the enemies of our country and handle any situation," PRO said.