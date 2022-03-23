Arjun Lal : A young and talented Indian musician

A French footballer Antoine Griezmann said that "With hard work and effort, you can achieve anything." and Arjun Lal made it true.

21 Years old arjun lal is an Indian Singer and entrepreneur. He started singing when he was just 15 Years old. His passion about his work and Dedication towards his singing career made him a Successful Young Artist in Music Industry. He was passionate about singing since childhood.

If we talk about Arjun lal's personal life so He was born in 13 October, 1999. arjun comes from Rajasthan's Komta Village and completed his study from Govt School.

His first song was "Mandula" "Jumping Pump Swang" and he is working on his upcoming songs named - "Radhe shyam song" and "Big tank" song to release further.

He is still working on his flaws and also on his singing it comes first for him and he never forget to add something new in every new song he release and he believes that this is the thing that our "Youth" should follow continually working on their goals and never leave them behind. Arjun lal also shared many others tips that our youngest should follow to be successful in life.

In an interview he stated that his family was his big support system when he told his parents that he want to make his career in singing they supported him in every possible way to make him successful, After sometimes when he released his many successful songs he realised that he should make his account on social media platform to influence Youth and than, further he made his accounts on social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and very soon he got the support as well just because of his hard work and talent.

In present time he have so many fans following on social media platforms fans wait for his every upcoming songs with so much love and excitement.

