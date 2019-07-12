AP Budget session: 'I have 40 years of experience,' says Chandrababu; 'were you rearing donkeys,' counters Jagan

Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy

The real political showdown between the ruling YSRCP party and the opposition TDP has begun in the ongoing Budget Session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The budget session which started on Thursday is witnessing some unprecedented and unheard verbal duel between these two parties.

Leading the charge from ruling front is Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, who is not leaving any stone unturned to pin down the bitter foe and opposition leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu faulted Jagan for going to Telangana for Kaleshwaram project inauguration recently saying, "what was the need to go to Telangana when he should have been concentrating on completion of Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh."

In a sharp counter, Jagan came down heavily on Chandrababu Naidu, "were you rearing donkeys (kya aap ghadhe chara rahe the?) when the same Kaleshwaram project was started when you were Chief Minister. Even if I would not have gone the project would have started. I am trying to build good relations with neighbouring states what is your problem.''

"There was complete pandemonium as MLAs belonging to TDP resorted to shouting to which Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said, "are you goondas or rowdies.''

151 vs 23

The current strength of YSRCP is 151 while TDP has 23 in the Assembly. Every time YSRCP members remind TDP MLAs that because of misdeeds the people of Andhra Pradesh have reduced you to just 23 while they increased our tally to 151, and if you continue to behave like this till 2024 you will be in single digit,'' said Ambati Rambabu, YSRCP MLA.

Turning the tables on speaker, TDP senior leader Gorantla Buchchaih Chaudhary tries to reason, "Speaker Sir just because we are 23 can't we speak in Assembly and we will not be allowed to put forth our point.

There's a lot of cinema left

Since the day it came to power, YSRCP has challenged Chandrababu Naidu and the TDP saying the Jagan government will review every decision and every project which was started by the TDP government. Irrigation minister P Anil Kumar thunders while challenging TDP MLAs, "the show has just begun, there's a lot of cinema left. We will bring out who ate ( indulged in corruption ) and how much, especially in irrigation projects. We have constituted committees which will submit their respective findings in the next couple of weeks. Just see what happens after that.''

40 years of experience Vs 40 days

Yet another interesting debate in Andhra Pradesh Assembly budget session is on this topic. On few occasions, opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu reminds, "I have 40 years of political experience. I am not like you to rush on decisions and speak anything unnecessary.''

Pat comes the reply from ruling party's Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy, "for everything he says he has 40 years of experience but he doesn't have the dignity to carry himself.''

Is this a fish market

Understandably, the speaker's role becomes very crucial when it's free for all between the ruling and opposition party. Today, before the maiden budget presentation the situation reached to a boiling point when speaker Tammineni Seetaram intervened, "is this the fish market, it is binding on all of us to conduct ourselves properly. People are watching us.''

The budget session which began on July 11 will continue till July 30 and surely it is not going to be a smooth affair.