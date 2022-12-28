Search icon
Maharashtra: Former minister Anil Deshmukh released from Arthur Road jail after 1 year

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh had been in prison since November 2021 in an alleged money laundering case.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 05:28 PM IST

Maharashtra: Former minister Anil Deshmukh released from Arthur Road jail after 1 year (ANI photo)

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has been released on bail from Mumbai's Arthur Road prison around 5 pm on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court had refused to stay its order granting him bail in a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The 73-year-old Nationalist Congress Party leader had been in prison since November 2021. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested him in an alleged money laundering case.

"I have full faith in the judiciary....The high court has observed that I was implicated in a false case," Deshmukh said, as senior NCP leaders including Ajit Pawar welcomed him outside the jail.

