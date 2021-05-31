Andhra Pradesh govt extends COVID-19 curfew till June 10

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday extended the COVID-19 curfew in the state till June 10, with the same set of restrictions.

"Curfew extended till June 10th in Andhra Pradesh. Timings remain the same," informed Chief Minister's Office.

The curfew, which was first clamped from May 5 as the coronavirus cases were on a steep upward spiral, was supposed to end on May 31. Now the restrictions have been extended by 10 more days.

It has been announced that relaxations announced earlier will remain in place from 6 am till 12 noon. The COVID-19 curfew in Andhra Pradesh is being enforced from 12 noon to 6 am daily.

Amid warnings of a possible third wave, the Andhra Pradesh government has constituted the AP Paediatric Covid-19 Task Force of experts to advise the government on all technical and medical issues related to children and prepare various protocols and conduct extensive training for medical, nursing and paramedical personnel.

The total COVID-19 recoveries in Andhra Pradesh crossed 15 lakh on Sunday, resulting in a drop in the number of active cases as fresh positives too continued their downward slide for more than a week now.

According to the state health department, Andhra Pradesh reported 13,400 new COVID-19 cases, 21,133 recoveries and 94 deaths in the 24 hours on Sunday.

The gross positives went up to 16,85,142 and the recoveries to 15,08,515. The overall toll touched 10,832, it said. The active caseload is now 1,65,795.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand and Bihar government extended the COVID-19 lockdown today.

In view of declining cases of coronavirus, some states and UTs like Haryana, Odisha, Telangana and Sikkim have extended the COVID-induced lockdown, while some others including Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have announced the easing of restrictions in districts with less active cases.