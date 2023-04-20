Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur stopped at Amritsar airport while trying to board flight to London

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur has not been detained yet clarify the Punjab Police source but is being questioned by the Immigration department, more details awaited.

UPDATE | Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur has not been detained yet clarify Punjab Police source but is being questioned by the Immigration department, more details awaited. https://t.co/kQO3qPhzy8 — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

Amritpal Singh, the leader of the Khalistan-sympathizing Waris Punjab De, has been missing since March 18 when the Punjab Police launched a massive investigation into him and his group and detained a number of people connected to it. The organisation was founded by the late Punjabi singer Deep Sidhu.

A senior police official confirmed the news and said that Kirandeep Kaur was the target of a LOC. According to officials in Punjab Police, she attempted to board the Amritsar to London (Air India AI 169) flight on Thursday but was denied entry by the immigration department.

Kirandeep Kaur, the wife of Amritpal Singh, was detained by the police after Amritpal fled the scene and was questioned by them. Police suspected Kirandeep of helping Waris Punjab De raise money abroad.

NRI Kirandeep Kaur was raised in the UK despite being born in Punjab because her family had moved there. But, Kirandeep was residing in Punjab with Amritpal Singh after they were married in February of this year.