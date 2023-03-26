Amritpal Singh manhunt: What Diljit, Karan Aujla, AP Dhillon, other Punjabi artists said on Khalistan situation

Amritpal Singh manhunt: What Diljit, Karan Aujla, AP Dhillon, other Punjabi artists said

The crackdown against Amritpal Singh is still going on as the Punjab Police is closing in on his aides and Waris Punjab De members who helped the Khalistani leader escape. In the midst of this manhunt, several eyes remain on Punjabi singers like Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Aujla, who have been vocal when it comes to issues pertaining to Punjab.

As Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took jibes at Diljit Dosanjh over the Khalistan situation in Punjab and the crackdown on Amritpal Singh, the Punjabi singer remained silent apart from a cryptic and vague Instagram story about the situation.

Diljit took to Instagram and posted a story in Punjabi, which roughly translated to, ‘May my Punjab live and prosper’. Several other Punjabi artists, who were very vocal during the farmers’ protests, followed the same suit of vague social media posts.

Punjabi artists such as AP Dhillon, Tarsem Jassar, Sharry Maan, and Himmat Sandhu also posted similar quotes on Punjab, with the ‘Brown Munde’ singer writing ‘Pray for Punjab’. This comes as internet services remain suspended, and police continue to arrest dozens of suspected Khalistani supporters.

A massive controversy was sparked by Canada-based Punjabi singer and rapper Shubh, who posed an Instagram story with the message ‘Pray for Punjab’, slamming the actions taken by the police. What attracted criticism was that he posted a distorted map of India, which cut out Jammu and Kashmir.

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla asked on social media, “What is the fault of Punjab, and Punjab’s mothers?” Meanwhile, singer Jazz Dhami spoke out in harsher terms, slamming the rules enforced by the government and law enforcement authorities.

Jazz Dhami said that Sikhs are being targeted in Punjab for peacefully protesting, calling it a human rights violation. Singer Wazir Patar said that Amritpal Singh has not committed any murders or rapes, yet police is after him, while Ram Rahim continues to be out on bail.

The comments and outrage from the Punjabi music industry come as Amritpal Singh still remains at large, while the Punjab Police have arrested over 120 people who are his followers and close aides.

