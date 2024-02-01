Twitter
Amrit Udyan opens for public on Feb 2, know how to book online tickets and other details

Amrit Udyan will be accessible to the general public from February 2 to March 31, 2024.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 10:08 PM IST

Amrit Udyan, formerly recognized as "Mughal Gardens," stands as a prominent tourist destination within the confines of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Renowned for its breathtaking display of flowers and verdant landscapes, this enchanting garden is slated to welcome the public during the Udyan Utsav festival commencing on February 2, 2024. This comprehensive guide is designed to furnish you with all the pertinent details needed to orchestrate a memorable visit to Amrit Udyan in 2024.

Amrit Udyan 2024 schedule:

Opening and Closing Dates:

Amrit Udyan will be accessible to the general public from February 2 to March 31, 2024.

Weekly Closure:

The gardens will observe closure every Monday for routine maintenance.

Special Closure:

On March 25, 2024, Amrit Udyan will remain closed in celebration of Holi.

Amrit Udyan Timings:

Opening Time: Visitors can enter the garden from 10 am onwards.

Closing Time: The gardens will conclude their daily operations at 5 pm.

Last Entry: Visitors must make their way into the garden by 4 pm, as no entries will be permitted thereafter.

Amrit Udyan 2024: How to Book Tickets:

To streamline your experience at Amrit Udyan, it is advisable to secure your tickets in advance. Follow these steps for online booking:

  • Visit the official Rashtrapati Bhavan website (www.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in).
  • Navigate to the "Amrit Udyan" section.
  • Opt for "Book Your Visit Now."
  • Choose your preferred date and time slot, then click "Continue."
  • Specify the number of individuals in each age group and proceed.
  • Provide your registered mobile number for OTP verification.
  • Verify the OTP and review the details.
  • Download, save, and print a copy of the ticket.

For those inclined towards offline ticket procurement, tickets can be purchased at the registration/information center situated outside Gate No. 35.

Plan your visit to Amrit Udyan during the Udyan Utsav festival, revel in the captivating beauty, and immerse yourself in the serenity of this illustrious garden from February 2 to March 31, 2024.

 

 

