Amid rising Omicron fears, COVID-19 cases in Karnataka schools cross 100-mark

Apart from the current Omicron spread fears surrounding the country, a new threat is now looming over schools in Karnataka. Till now, around 130 students from Classes 1 to 10 have been tested positive for COVID-19 over the past few days, as per the Commissioner of Public Instruction.

According to the official data, as many as 92 COVID-19 cases have been reported among students from the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya residential school in Chikkamagalur. Apart from this, over 20 students from three districts- Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, and Bengaluru- were also tested positive for the virus.

Around nine students from a private medical college were also tested positive for COVID-19 in Mangaluru, following which the college was sealed. The high number of COVID-19 cases among students in schools and colleges has raised concerns among parents over the past week.

As the thread of the Omicron variant looms, the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases from educational institutes in Karnataka has sparked concern among the state government. However, parents and students must note that there has been no formal announcement regarding the closure of schools yet.

While speaking to reporters on Monday, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said that the state government is currently monitoring the situation on an hourly basis. He further said that the authorities won’t “hesitate to initiate action.”

The state education minister said, “If needed appropriate decisions would be taken on conducting examinations also. In exam halls, social distancing is ensured. We are keeping the option of closure of schools open and cancelling examinations in case of a severe spike of COVID cases.”

While commenting on the rise of cases across hostels and schools, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “All the guidelines given by the COVID experts would be implemented in the state. Cluster cases are being reported among school children. In the Chikkamagaluru district spate of cases are being reported. All students' contacts have been traced, tested and schools are sealed down.”