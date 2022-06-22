Amid Maharashtra political crisis, CM Uddhav Thackeray tests positive for Covid

File photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, an official said.

The 61-year-old CM attended the weekly cabinet meeting virtually. This comes amid a political crisis in the Thackeray-led Maharashtra government following the rebellion of senior Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde and a sizeable number of party MLAs.

Meanwhile, Sena MP Sanjay Raut has said that he has been holding discussions with Shinde and the talks are "positive".

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut said Shinde has not put forth any conditions before the party, and that discussions are also underway with other Sena leaders who are with Shinde.

Raut expressed confidence that Shinde and other rebel MLAs will be back into the party fold, and said their misunderstandings will be addressed.

Shinde had said he has 46 MLAs supporting him. “I have more numbers (of Shiv Sena MLAs) than needed (to form a separate group in the Assembly without inviting the anti-defection law provisions),” he told a Marathi TV channel.

The Sena has 55 members in the 288-member State Assembly. Earlier, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had also tested positive for COVID-19 and he was admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai earlier in the day, another official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | Eknath Shinde revolt: What can Uddhav Thackeray do to resolve Maharashtra political crisis?