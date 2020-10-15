Amid fake TRP row, BARC suspends weekly ratings for news channels for three months

Amid row over manipulation of TV ratings, the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) has decided to suspend weekly ratings for news channels for the next 12 weeks.

"Starting with the 'News Genre', BARC will cease publishing the weekly individual ratings for all news channels during the exercise. This exercise is expected to take around 8-12 weeks including validation and testing under the supervision of BARCs Tech Comm. BARC will continue to release weekly audience estimates for the genre of news by state and language," a statement from BARC said.

Welcoming the decision, the news broadcasters association saying that the compromised data is creating a false narrative.

"Recent revelations have brought disrepute to the measurement agency and by extension the broadcast news media. The corrupted, compromised, irrationally fluctuating data is creating a false narrative on What India Watches and has been putting pressure on our members to take editorial calls that run counter to the journalistic values and ideals of journalism," said Rajat Sharma, president of News Broadcasters Association.

Last week, the Mumbai police claimed to have busted a Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation racket, adding two persons have been arrested in the case. TRPs were tampered with by sharing the data with a channel in the houses where these convivial parameters were placed. In these houses, a particular channel was asked to be kept on, and in return, they were given money.

The maintenance of over 3000 parameters across the country and around 2000 parameters in Mumbai, was given to Hansa, another agency associated with BARC which was tampering with TRP.

Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh told reporters that a national TV news channel, facing flak over its attack on Mumbai police and Maharashtra government in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, was also involved in the TRP racket.