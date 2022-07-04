Amarnath Yatra 2022: List of traffic advisory for pilgrims and truck movement

(Image Source: IANS)

The 43-day-long Amarnath Yatra 2022 began on June 30 from the traditional 48-km Nunwan in south Kashmir's Pahalgam and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal. Meanwhile, on July 3 the Jammu and Kashmir traffic police issued an advisory for tourists, pilgrims and truck movement on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway during the Amarnath Yatra.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has restricted the access of locals to NH-44 keeping in view the security of the pilgrims and avoiding the congestion of traffic. Here we give you the list of advisory issue by the Jammu and Kashmir traffic police.

Read | Amarnath Yatra: Indian Army rebuilds bridges devastated by landslides on Baltal route in record time

Amarnath Yatra: Jammu and Kashmir police advisory

Empty tankers and trucks having up to 10 wheels shall ply via Mughal Road towards Jammu.

Loaded trucks with up to 10 wheels, including those carrying fresh perishable items, shall preferentially use Mughal road towards Jammu.

Timings of Mughal road have also been increased from 7am to 4pm, subject to daily assessment by traffic authorities, the advisory said.

The trucks with more than 10 tyres shall ply via National Highway, NH-44.

Trucks with more than 10 tyres loaded with fresh perishable items should reach Jakheni Naka/Qazigund Naka before 2 pm.

Movement of tourists in Kashmir Valley other than via 'Yatra Convoys' are advised to travel in the Kashmir Valley only between 7 am to 6 pm.

If tourists fail to reach their destination by 6 pm, the security forces shall make such tourists halt for the night at the nearest lodgement centre.