Allahabad Lok Sabha constituency, Uttar Pradesh: Polling date, candidates list and other details

Allahabad Lok Sabha constituency has 5 Assembly seats -- Meja, Karchana, Bara, Koraon and Allahabad.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 10:09 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

With 80 Lok Sabha constituencies, Uttar Pradesh has the most number of Lok Sabha seats in India. Allahabad is one of the key seats in eastern UP. Presently, the seat is represented by BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi who defeated Samajwadi Party's Rajendra Singh Patel in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. This Lok Sabha constituency has 5 Assembly seats -- Meja, Karchana, Bara, Koraon and Allahabad. 

Allahabad Lok Sabha constituency voting date

The voting for Lok Sabha polls in UP will be held in all seven phases from April 19 to June 1. Allahabad will go to polls in sixth phase on May 25. The results of Allahabad seats will be declared on June 4 along with other phases.

Candidates from Allahabad Lok Sabha seat 

Ujjawal Raman Singh (51) of SP is poised to contest from Allahabad seat of Prayagraj on Congress symbol. Samajwadi Party and Congress are contesting the elections in alliance as partners of the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh.

Political stalwarts like the country's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, VP Singh, Murli Manohar Joshi, Janeshwar have won elections from this constituency.

READ | Bengaluru cafe blast: NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward each on two accused

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
