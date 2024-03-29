Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bengaluru cafe blast: NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward each on two accused

'Wanted to beat every time....': Gautam Gambhir's old video goes viral ahead of RCB vs KKR IPL clash

Meet man, Harvard graduate, who leads Rs 10813 crore company in India, now elected as...

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Making Indian Legal Education Inclusive For Equitable Judicial System - Call To Action By Advocate Rupankan Sharma

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, Harvard graduate, who leads Rs 10813 crore company in India, now elected as...

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Making Indian Legal Education Inclusive For Equitable Judicial System - Call To Action By Advocate Rupankan Sharma

Health benefits of watermelon seeds

8 shelved movies of Amitabh Bachchan

10 best foods to eat on empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Sonu Sood slams cricket fans after Hardik Pandya is booed at Mumbai Indians' IPL game: 'It’s not they, it’s us who fail'

'Greenest green flag': Fans react to Pulkit Samrat's role reversal as he cooks for pehli rasoi at Kriti Kharbanda's home

'Hope this romance...': Taapsee Pannu drops first Insta post after her reported secret wedding to Mathias Boe

HomeIndia

India

Bengaluru cafe blast: NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward each on two accused

NIA announces Rs 10 Lakh Reward For Arrest Of Key Accused In Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 06:55 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for sharing information leading to the arrest of two key accused in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.

The agency requested the general public for information on Mussavir Hussain Shazib alias Shazeb and Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa alias Abdul Matheen Taha wanted in the case, according to a post on X.

In a major breakthrough, the NIA had on Wednesday arrested Muzammil Shareef, a key conspirator in the blast case.

NIA investigations have revealed that Muzammil Shareef had extended logistic support to the two wanted accused in the case, involving an IED explosion at the cafe located at ITPL Road, Brookefield, Bengaluru, on March 1.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's wedding confirmed at Netflix series Heeramandi event

Bangalore Rural constituency Karnataka Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Viral video: This 'once in a lifetime shot' of tiger’s majestic leap will make your jaw drop, watch

Anil Ambani’s Rs 9650 crore Reliance Capital to undergo rebranding, new owner to rename as…

Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani’s firms join hands for first time, Reliance buys Adani’s…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement