Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'All Indians have same DNA and Ambedkar is more Brahmin than Nehru': Subramanian Swamy

Former Union minister Subramanian Swamy has said that all Indians have the “same DNA” and that castes are differentiated on the basis of blood.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 04:54 PM IST

'All Indians have same DNA and Ambedkar is more Brahmin than Nehru': Subramanian Swamy
Subramanian Swamy - File Photo

Former Union minister Subramanian Swamy has said that all Indians have the “same DNA” and that castes are differentiated on the basis of blood. 

Speaking during the Sardar Panikkar Memorial Lecture on the 60th Foundation Day celebration of the Regional Institution of Education on Monday, Swamy said that there are four varnas in the Hindu system which are not based on blood but on character, but jaati (caste) is based on blood. 

“Lord Krishna in Bhagwat Gita says that if the person is intellect, generous, and courageous, then he is a Brahmin. I believe B R Ambedkar who is a great scholar is not an SC but a Brahmin. He had several degrees and PhDs from the best universities in the world and has contributed immensely to the Constitution. Ambedkar is more Brahmin than Nehru because Nehru has never passed any exams. Even his family members have passed many examinations,” he said. 

Swamy also said that the NCERT had taken up the major task of rewriting India’s history, which till date, had “all wrong facts” prepared by Britishers. “They wrote that India was in pieces and it was Britishers who put it together and the Dravidians were inhabitants while Aryans came from Western Europe. These are all wrong facts,” Swamy was quoted as saying.  

"The advanced studies by universities confirm that all Indians more or less have the same DNA and there is no North and South race. This should be included in the curriculum," he added. 

The former Union minister also said that Hinduism is not hostile towards any religion, but has a problem with Islam because of its “Jihad movement”. He also highlighted the issue of persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh and Pakistan. 

Swamy said that Muslims in India should be strong enough to punish those who try to disturb peace between them and Hindus, and should not fall for their agenda. "Hindus believe that all religions lead to god, but this idea is not accepted by Islam, Christianity, Jews and others."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Monkeypox in India: First suspected case of virus reported in Rajasthan, patient admitted to Jaipur hospital
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.