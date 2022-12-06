Aligarh: Minor girl 'murdered' in 2015 allegedly found alive and well in Hathras, accused still in prison

Mathura: The police brought the woman from Hathras to Aligarh and recorded the statement (Representational)

The Aligarh Police have started reinvestigating the case of a minor girl found murdered in 2015 after she was found alive and well in Hathras district. The police are verifying the claims of the accused who has been in jail since the alleged murder. They will conduct a DNA profiling test to confirm the girl, now 21, is the same person.

The family of the jailed accused met the Aligarh police and claimed the girl has been living with her family in Hathras and has two children with her husband. The girl was 14 at the time she went missing. Later, a body was found which was identified by this girl's father.

The police brought the woman from Hathras to Aligarh and recorded the statement.

The police told Indian Express that they are planning to conduct the DNA profiling of the woman to ascertain she is the same person who was identified by her father.

If her identity is confirmed, the police said, they will move the court to drop charges against the accused.

Her parents had lodged a missing complaint for the woman. A few days later, the girl's father went to Agra to identify the body. The girl's neighbor, a laborer, was arrested on charges of kidnapping and murder.

Three years after the incident, the man was released on bail. However, he was arrested again as he didn't attend the court proceedings. He has been in jail since.