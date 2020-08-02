Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti calls Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray 'Nalayak' for suggesting virtual 'Bhoomi Poojan'

Ahead of the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony in Ayodhya, Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, one of the highest bodies of Hindu sadhus and sants, attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for suggesting that the puja be performed via video conferencing.

Jitendranand Saraswati General Secretary Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti said that a`nalayak` (unworthy) son was living on the legacy of his father Bal Thackeray. He further said that he studied in 'convent school', and 'can't understand the difference between virtual and real'.

"Uddhav has studied in a convent school and can`t understand the difference between virtual and real," he added."Baap ki virasat par nalayak beta baitha ho use dharm adhyatm ki bhasha rajneeti ki bhasha lage, yeh dukhdh hai. Jab Italian Battalion ki god mein baithe ho to yahi hoga (It is sad that the unworthy son who is living on his father`s legacy equates political language with that of spirituality. What can you expect more from someone who is sitting in the lap of Italian battalion)," said Saraswati.

Saraswati praised Bala Saheb Thackeray for his continued support to the Ram temple cause. "His father was a tall figure. But Uddhav studied in a missionary school and will not understand the difference between virtual and real. How can the bhoomi poojan be performed without touching the earth?" asked Saraswati.

He further stated that industrialists coming to the event will help rebuild Ayodhya, predicting that Ayodhya will be future India`s "spiritual" capital. He further said that there will be a tremendous shift in the city's development, transforming from 'ruins, filth and monkey menace' to a vibrant 'Ram Rajya'.

"Today`s dilapidated Ayodhya will be future India`s spiritual capital. We cannot even imagine the change after the bhoomi poojan. Many industrialists are coming here. We expect them to rebuild Ayodhya. From ruins, filth and monkey menace and it will move towards Ram Rajya. That is the aim of this bhoomi pujan," he said.

Shree Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, a Supreme Court-mandated trust will define temples` role towards sanathan Hindu society and strengthen the society in areas like education and health.

Over the last month, all the top officials of the state, including Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya have also visited Ayodhya. Be it the widening of the roads or the other developmental activities in Ayodhya. The picture of the whole city looks like changed now.

On Saturday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ayodhya, said that Covid-19 protocols have been put in place.

Preparations for decorating the whole of Ayodhya is also being carried out under the supervision of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. On Saturday several areas of Ayodhya were illuminated with diyas (earthen lamps) and colourful lights.

It has been reported that the number of guests invited for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple will be very low. The sources close to Zee News further stated that only about 200 guests will be invited to the event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple here on August 5 after which the construction of the temple will commence in Ayodhya. Several dignitaries are expected to participate in the ceremony.