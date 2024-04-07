Agra Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and other details

The date for the Agra Lok Sabha/Parliamentary Constituency in Uttar Pradesh is 7 May ( Phase 3 ).

Lok Sabha elections in the Agra constituency will take place this year. The dates for the voting and results of the Agra Lok Sabha election were announced by the Election Commission of India on 16th March.

Agra Parliamentary constituency is a key constituency as it is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

Important Dates

The date for the Agra Lok Sabha/Parliamentary Constituency in Uttar Pradesh is 7 May ( Phase 3 ).

The results date for the Agra constituency is 4th June.

Candidates List

Samajwadi party has pitched Suresh Chandra Kadam from Agra constituency. Why, other parties are yet to formally announce their candidates.

Past Election Result

Satyapal Singh Baghel is the present MP of Agra. Satyapal Singh Baghel, from the BJP, won the Agra constituency in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 with over 646875 votes while 435329 votes were secured by Manoj Kumar Soni of the BSP. Satyapal Singh Baghel secured a massive victory with a margin of 211546 votes.

In the Agra Lok Sabha election of 2014, Dr. Ram Shankar Katheria of the BJP secured 583716 votes.