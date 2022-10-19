Search icon
Agra: Spider, lizard found in noodles served to students on school picnic

Agra: Many of the students started vomiting. After they normalized, the school bus dropped them home.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 03:15 PM IST

Many students of a convent school in Agra fell sick after they were allegedly fed toxic noodles. The students alleged they found a lizard and spiders inside the noodles served to them on a school picnic.

The students had gone on a picnic to Ferozabad on Tuesday. They were fed noodles by the school authorities. Two students found a lizard and a spider in their plate after which the school administration threw the noodles away. 

Many of the students started vomiting. After they normalized, the school bus dropped them home. 

However, when they reached home, their condition got worse.

They later administered medicines to the students.  

The parents said the school took Rs 750 for the picnic but still was careless over the children. 

