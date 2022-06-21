Agnipath scheme: Three service Chiefs to meet PM Narendra Modi today and brief him

(Image Source: ANI/Digital)

The three chiefs of the armed forces will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today and inform him about the Agnipath scheme and its implementation. The meeting will be held at a time when fierce agitation against the Agnipath scheme is taking place in many parts of the country.

According to PTI, the three chiefs of the armed forces can inform the Prime Minister about the various aspects of the implementation of this scheme. However, there is no official information about the meeting between the Prime Minister and the three chiefs.

The Agnipath Military Recruitment Scheme was announced on June 14, after which violent protests broke out in different parts of the country. Launching this scheme on June 14, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that it is a transformational scheme and will give youth profile to the armed forces of the country.

Earlier, PM Modi without directly naming anyone, on Sunday said, "It is our country's misfortune that many good things brought with good intentions get trapped in political colours. Media also gets dragged into it due to its TRP compulsions." On Monday, PM Modi said in Bengaluru that some decisions taken by the government may seem unfair and bad but these decisions will help in nation building later.

Agnipath scheme

The Agnipath scheme provides for the recruitment of youths between the ages of 17-and-half years to 21 for four years in the armed forces. There is a provision to retain 25% of them after four year, while the rest 75% will retire. The government has extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.

After the protest of the students, the government made major changes in the scheme and announced on Sunday that if Agniveer dies during the service, then his family will be given Rs 1 crore as compensation.