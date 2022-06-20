Agnipath scheme: Rs 1 crore for Agniveers in case of martyrdom, Rs 44 lakh in case of disability during service

(Image Source: ANI/IANS)

In protest against the Agnipath scheme a Bharat bandh has been called today. Potential recruits are protesting against the scheme as they feel it is against their interests. Seeing the increasing protests, the government made many major changes in the Agnipath scheme. In this sequence, the chiefs of the three armed forces met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday.

The three chiefs held a joint press conference after the meeting. During the press conference, Additional Secretary, Military Affairs, Lt General Anil Puri said that if any Agniveer is martyred during his service, a compensation of Rs 1 crore will be given to the immediate family members.

Read | Agnipath scheme: Many options available for Agniveers after 4 years, here's a list

No discrimination against Agniveers

Lt General Anil Puri said that the Agniveers will be given the same allowance and facilities in Siachen or other areas which are given to a regular soldier. There will be no discrimination of any kind against Agniveers in terms of service. He reiterated the fact that the Agnipath plan was implemented for the betterment of the Army and it will not be withdrawn under any circumstances.

He said that every year around 17,600 people are taking retirement from all the three services before their tenure expires.

Plan to recruit more than 1 lakh Agniveers

Lt General Anil Puri said that in the beginning there will be recruiting of 46,000 Agniveers but in the near future there are plans to recruit up to 1.25 lakh Agniveers. He said that in the next 4-5 years, there will be a need of 50K to 60K Agniveers, which will later increase to 90,000 to 1 lakh. He said that the figure of recruitment of Agniveers in the Army will not be limited to 46,000.

Facilities for Agniveers

Agniveers will be given hardship allowance, uniform allowance, canteen and medical facilities like a regular soldier. Apart from this, travel allowance will also be given. A provision of 30 days leave has also been kept for Agniveers in a year. In addition to these holidays, there will also be medical leave.

If an Agniveer dies during service, then insurance cover will also be available. Around Rs 1 crore will be given to his family. Apart from this, the salary of the remaining job will also be given. If an soldier becomes disabled during the job, they will get Rs 44 lakh ex gratia and along with the salary and facility package of the remaining job will also be given.