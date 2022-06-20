Agnipath scheme: Many options available for Agniveers after 4 years, here's a list

(Image Source: IANS)

One of the biggest concerns of the Agnipath scheme is the fact that what will happen after the completition of four-year service. The army has made it clear that when Agniveers end their service there will be many options for them. The Army said that Agniveers will get preference in the Central Government Police Forces and State Government Police Forces for their future jobs.

Besides, they will also get many other facilities which will make their future better. They reiterated that discipline is the foundation of the Indian Army which will help them get many better options. Here we discuss some of the likely benefits Agniveers will receive.

Read | Agnipath scheme rules: Agniveers to seek parents' permission; PF, income tax, leave policy, salary explained

Class 12 certificate

After 4 years, when a youth leaves the Indian Army, they will be given a Class 12 certificate. The Ministry of Higher Education has already said that they would develop customised courses for Class 10 pass Agniveers to get Class 12 certificates. If someone wants to continue further studies, then with the Class 12 certificate they can take admission in any college.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is instituting a special programme in consultation with the defence authorities to enable those Agniveers who are Class 10 pass to further their education and obtain a Class 12 certificate by developing customised courses that are not only current but also relevant to their area of service. The certificate will be recognised for both employment and higher education purposes.

On job training after 6 months

The Army said that they will do gym-like training every day. After 6 months, when the formal training is over, they will continue to provide on-job training. Agniveers will get a chance to work with high technology. When they will comes out of the Army, they will be a disciplined person.

10% reservation in paramilitary force

After completing 4 years of service in the Indian Army, 10% reservation will be given in the paramilitary force of the Central government. Apart from this, 10% reservation will be available for Agniveers in Assam Rifle also.

3 years concession in CAPF

Relaxation in the upper age limit of 3 years will be given to Agniveers in the Central Armed Police Forces. For the first batch, it will be for five years as there is a relaxation of 3 years for the recruitment in the first batch.

Concessions in Coast Guard and Civil Defence

After 4 years, 10% reservation will be available in Coast Guard service for Agniveers, civilian posts in the Ministry of Defence and all Defence PSUs. Apart from this, age relaxation of 2 years will also be given.

Preference in other PSUs also

Work is also going on to take Agniveers in PSUs working under the Ministry of Housing and Petroleum.

Loan at concessional rate from bank

After four year service period in the Indian Army, if Agniveers want to do their own business, then the banks will provide them a loan at a concessional rate.