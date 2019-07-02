After PM's strong words, BJP swings into action, sends notice to Akash Vijayvargiya for rowdy conduct

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's son Akash Vijayvargiya, who had thrashed a municipality officer with a cricket bat in Indore, has now been served a notice by the party to explain the reason behind his rowdy conduct.

The move by the party has come after BJP Parliamentary meeting which was attended by PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and other senior leaders.

In the meeting, PM Modi had expressed his anguish on Akash Vijayvargiya's conduct and expressed zero tolerance towards such behaviour.

PM Modi, without taking the name of Akash, said that it doesn't matter whose son, no one has the right to do this. "I'm not shedding my blood and sweat for this," he said.

"It is unacceptable, no matter whose son. Such people should be ousted from the party," PM Modi said.

Speaking on Modi's views on Akash Vijayvargiya, party leader RP Rudy said, "PM in BJP parliamentary party meeting today said any kind of misbehavior that brings down party’s name is unacceptable. He said that action should be taken if someone has done something wrong. He also said that it is applicable on everyone."

Akash Vijayvargiya was caught on camera hitting a civic official with a cricket bat when a team of municipality officers were carrying an anti-encroachment drive in Indore.

Akash along with his supporters conducted a law and order situation. His supporters also harassed the officials, however, the situation was later controlled by the police.

Following the incident, he was jailed but is now out on bail. Akash's supporters further created controversy when they fire celebratory shots after he was released on bail.