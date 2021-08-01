After Karnataka, Tamil Nadu makes negative RT-PCR compulsory for people arriving from Kerala

Tamil Nadu on Sunday made it compulsory for people arriving from Kerala to have a negative RT-PCR test from August 5, state's health minister Ma Subramanian said.

The order comes in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in Kerala and Tamil Nadu as well. Pinarayi Vijayan-led state has been reporting over 20,000 cases over the past four days.

"No of Covid cases has been increasing in the last 3 days. RT-PCR tests have increased. The state recorded 1,859 fresh cases compared to 1,756 cases. Unfortunately, many people are not wearing face masks. Vigilance in TN-Kerala border is increased", said Ma Subramanian.

The order also comes a day after Karnataka, while ordering more curbs, announced that the RT-PCR test is compulsory for people who are visiting from Maharashtra and Kerala in the wake of the COVID-19 situation. The CM Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government said the negative COVID-19 should not be older than 72 hours, irrespective of the vaccination status.

"The revised special surveillance measure is notified herewith to be complied with strictly for arrivals from neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra in view of the current COVID-19 situation," Karnataka's health department minister said in an order.

Meanwhile, India logged 41,831 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as the active infections count increased to 4.10 lakh, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. India also posted 541 deaths from COVID-19 and 39,258 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate of COVID cases in India now stands at 2.42 percent.