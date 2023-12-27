Headlines

From Manipur to Mumbai: Congress' Rahul Gandhi to start 6200-km Bharat Nyay Yatra from Jan 14

The Congress Party on Wednesday announced the Nyay Yatra that will start on the January 14 in Imphal, Manipur and is expected to conclude on March 20 in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

Congress leader and former Party president Rahul Gandhi will once again go on a Yatra - this time from East to West. The Congress Party on Wednesday announced the Nyay Yatra that will start on January 14 in Imphal, Manipur and is expected to conclude on March 20 in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to interact with youth, women and marginalised people in this Yatra. The Congress party said that the Nyay Yatra will cover 6,200 kms. It will traverse a route through the states of Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and finally Maharashtra.

The Yatra will cover 14 states and 85 districts.

Speaking at a news conference in Delhi, Organisation Secretary KC Venugopal said "Bharat Nyay Yatra to start from January 14 to March 20 from Manipur to Mumbai. Now Rahul Gandhi is doing a yatra with great experience from first Bharat Jodo Yatra. He is going to interact with youth, women and marginalised people. Yatra will cover 6,200 kms. This time the Yatra will be carried out by Bus with leaders expected to walk certain sections of the route."

"On December 21, Congress workers gave opinion that Rahul Gandhi should start Yatra from East to West. Rahul Gandhi also agreed to fulfil the wishes of CWC" Venugopal added.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will flag off the Yatra which will crisscross 14 states and 85 districts. The Yatra comes during a period where the camapigning for the 2024 Lok Sabha election is also expected to pick up. Some of the state through which the Yatra is expected to traverse are currently ruled by parties that form part of the INDIA alliance and it is to be seen if these parties join the Congress Yatra.

Earlier, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7 2022 was led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, concluded on January 30 2023 in Srinagar after covering 3,970 km, 12 states, and two Union territories and having lasted more than 130 days.

In the first leg of the yatra, Gandhi had walked almost 4,000 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. The impact of Rahul Gandhi's yatra was seen during the polls in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, as the Congress recorded a sharp increase in strike rate and vote share. The Yatra travelled 511km in Karnataka over 22 days between Gundlupet constituency and Raichur Rural constituency.

