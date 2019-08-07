Abrogation of Article 370: Pakistan halts repatriation of 2 Indian prisoners

When the Indian officials reached to take custody of the prisoners on Monday, the Pakistan authorities refused.

Just hours after the government announced to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, given under Article 370 of the Constitution, on Monday, Pakistan halted repatriation of 2 Indian civilian prisoners.

When the Indian officials reached to take custody of the prisoners, the Pakistan authorities refused. India later sent a note verbale regarding the issue.

Pakistan is mulling several actions against India in the backdrop of abrogation of Article 370 including cutting diplomatic ties. Islamabad on Wednesday presented a 5-point plan as retaliation to India's move on Jammu and Kashmir.

The situation of Indian and Pakistani prisoners languishing in each other's jail has been one of the biggest humanitarian issue between the 2 countries.

India in July released six Pakistani prisoners and returned them to Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border. In April, Pakistan released 360 Indian prisoners in 4 batches.

In its first term, the Modi govt was able to secure the release of 1749 Indian prisoners, including 1725 fishermen along with 57 boats.

In December 2018, Pakistan released Indian Citizen Hamid Nehal Ansari after 6 years in jail. Hamid was arrested by Pakistani authorities in 2012 after he was found with a fake passport. He had gone to Pakistan via Afghanistan on a fake passport to meet a girl he befriended on Facebook.

It was followed by the release of 2 Pakistani nationals by India - Imran Warsi and Abdullah Shah.