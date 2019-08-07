Abrogation of Article 370: Pakistan halts repatriation of 2 Indian prisoners

Headlines

Wordle 774 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 2

Nick Jonas gives glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations, shares cute moment with Malti in July photo dump

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

CEO of Rs 71000 crore company loses 15 kg, announces new job post for staff's health

AI-generated video replaces Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Hollywood blockbuster Barbie

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA: Ocean's color changing as a consequence of climate change; reveals MIT study

DNA: Communal Clashes in Haryana's Nuh Leaves Many Dead, Hundreds Injured

Wordle 774 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 2

Food to eat to reduce eye pain

Diabetes to weight loss: Health benefits of Dalia

Top 10 companies with highest market cap

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

DNA: Ocean's color changing as a consequence of climate change; reveals MIT study

DNA: Communal Clashes in Haryana's Nuh Leaves Many Dead, Hundreds Injured

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

Nick Jonas gives glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations, shares cute moment with Malti in July photo dump

AI-generated video replaces Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Hollywood blockbuster Barbie

Taapsee Pannu shares hilarious video of comedians roasting her on 36th birthday, asks 'baahar police toh nahi aayi'

HomeIndia

India

Abrogation of Article 370: Pakistan halts repatriation of 2 Indian prisoners

When the Indian officials reached to take custody of the prisoners on Monday, the Pakistan authorities refused.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Aug 07, 2019, 08:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Just hours after the government announced to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, given under Article 370 of the Constitution, on Monday, Pakistan halted repatriation of 2 Indian civilian prisoners. 

When the Indian officials reached to take custody of the prisoners, the Pakistan authorities refused. India later sent a note verbale regarding the issue.

Pakistan is mulling several actions against India in the backdrop of abrogation of Article 370 including cutting diplomatic ties. Islamabad on Wednesday presented a 5-point plan as retaliation to India's move on Jammu and Kashmir. 

The situation of Indian and Pakistani prisoners languishing in each other's jail has been one of the biggest humanitarian issue between the 2 countries.

India in July released six Pakistani prisoners and returned them to Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border. In April, Pakistan released 360 Indian prisoners in 4 batches. 

In its first term, the Modi govt was able to secure the release of 1749 Indian prisoners, including 1725 fishermen along with 57 boats.

In December 2018, Pakistan released Indian Citizen Hamid Nehal Ansari after 6 years in jail. Hamid was arrested by Pakistani authorities in 2012 after he was found with a fake passport. He had gone to Pakistan via Afghanistan on a fake passport to meet a girl he befriended on Facebook. 

It was followed by the release of 2 Pakistani nationals by India - Imran Warsi and Abdullah Shah.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Meet Radhika Ghai, first Indian woman entrepreneur to enter unicorn club, built Rs 9000 crore company

Vijay Varma has hilarious reaction to reports of Tamannaah Bhatia owning 'Rs 2 crore diamond ring': 'Mera naam kyun...'

WhatsApp making it easier to add participants to groups, check details

DNA Special: What is Translunar Injection and how it is being used in Chandrayaan-3 for moon landing?

Dream Girl 2 trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana's Pooja has to give 'sabse dangerous performance' in marriage to 'Shah Rukh'

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE