Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

AAP to repeat Shelly Oberoi, Aaley Iqbal as mayor, deputy mayor candidates

On Monday, Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Muhammad Iqbal filed nominations as AAP candidates for the second term of the Delhi Mayor election on April 26.

Reported By:ANI| Edited By: ANI |Source: ANI |Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 08:53 AM IST

AAP to repeat Shelly Oberoi, Aaley Iqbal as mayor, deputy mayor candidates
Shelly Oberoi (File)

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Monday said the elections for the Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor would be held on April 26 and the party will repeat Mayor Shelly Oberoi and her deputy Aaley Mohammad Iqbal as its candidates.

"Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections are scheduled to be held on April 26. CM and the party`s national convener Arvind Kejriwal have decided that Dr Shelly Oberoi will again be our candidate in the election. For the Deputy Mayor post, Aaley Muhammad Iqbal is being retained as our candidate," Singh said.

"The nomination process will end on April 18 and the ordinary meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 11 am at Aruna Asaf Ali Sabhagar," he informed further.

On Monday, Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Muhammad Iqbal filed nominations as AAP candidates for the second term of the Delhi Mayor election on April 26. Delhi Education Minister Atishi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh accompanied them. Earlier in the year, Shelly Oberoi was elected mayor of Delhi in the fourth attempt after much wrangling over the post between the AAP and the BJP.

The last three attempts to elect the Mayor had failed after the AAP and BJP councillors literally came to blows. They met for the first time on January 6, the second on January 24 and the last on February 6.The municipal elections in Delhi were held on December 4 and the results were announced on December 7.Aam Aadmi Party won 134 of the 250 seats in the House.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Femina Miss India 2023: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, others walk red carpet in style
From Will Smith-Chris Rock slapgate, Moonlight goof-up to #OscarsSoWhite, look at biggest Oscar controversies
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: From Amaravathi to Nandeeswarudu, 5 famous movies of the late actor and TDP leader
Chiranjeevi claps muhurat shot for Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin, Venky Kudumula's new film; see photos
Shivamogga Airport: Stunning pictures of new Karnataka airport go viral ahead of launch, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Telangana TS SSC Result 2023: Manabadi Telangana class result likely to be declared soon at bse.telangana.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.