AAP to go alone in Haryana assembly polls, Lok Sabha with India bloc, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Twitter
Headlines

Government extends ban on terrorist group SIMI for 5 more years

'Never visited NCA...': Rohit Sharma's high praise for Virat Kohli's excellence

No more elections in India, if Modi wins 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says Congress President Kharge

Meet man who was denied coaching for IIT-JEE exam, got admission in MIT, Ratan Tata funded his...

Mannara Chopra says Ankita Lokhande getting evicted before her in BB17 finale is 'more than karma' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘Wait is finally over': Fans react after Sarfaraz Khan earns maiden India call-up for 2nd Test vs England

Bigg Boss 17 | Munawar Faruqui Reveals Why He Almost Quit Show: 'I Was Going Through A Lot...'

'Never visited NCA...': Rohit Sharma's high praise for Virat Kohli's excellence

8 reasons why budget is important

Tips to protect your plants in winter

8 superfoods that are natural blood purifiers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Bigg Boss 17 | Munawar Faruqui Reveals Why He Almost Quit Show: 'I Was Going Through A Lot...'

Bihar Politics: Who Is Samrat Choudhary? Bihar's Set To Be Deputy CM

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Mannara Chopra says Ankita Lokhande getting evicted before her in BB17 finale is 'more than karma' | Exclusive

Arun Mashettey reacts to Munawar Faruqui winning BB17, says 'I was neither called cheater nor beater' | Exclusive

Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri trolled for ‘cringe’ performance on ‘Pehle Bhi Main’: ‘Bacchon ke school function se…'

HomeIndia

India

AAP to go alone in Haryana assembly polls, Lok Sabha with India bloc, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday that the party will contest alone on all 90 seats in the Haryana assembly elections.

article-main

ANI

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 01:44 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The AAP will contest the upcoming Haryana assembly polls in all 90 seats independently, Delhi Chief Minister and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal said. He expressed confidence that his party would form a government in the state.

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday that the party will contest alone on all 90 seats in the Haryana assembly elections.

"For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections we will contest elections together with the INDIA alliance but for the assembly elections, we will contest alone on all 90 seats of Haryana by itself," Kejriwal said.

This comes amid Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar severed ties with the grand alliance in Bihar to rejoin the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann said there will be no alliance with Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state.

In Chandigarh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said his party will not enter into an alliance with the Congress in the state, reiterating that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) will win all 13 seats at stake.

"In the 2024 Lok Sabha election...AAP will get 13 seats (in Punjab)," Mann said at a media briefing.

AAP MP and Punjab Co-incharge, Sandeep Pathak said that the Punjab unit had been saying from the beginning that they are capable of contesting alone.

In another blow to the grand old party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also earlier announced the party's decision to contest alone in the Lok Sabha polls.

Soon after the West Bengal CM made the announcement, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said that Rahul Gandhi gave a very clear answer for this and I would like to repeat the same- there are a lot of talks done for seat sharing.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Supriya Sule said that there is no infighting in the alliance and all the parties of the bloc are in "frequent conversation".

Sule said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is 'didi' and is respected and loved by the members of the opposition alliance.

However, West Bengal Congress president and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that he has nothing to say regarding the alliance.

"I have nothing to say regarding the alliance. I am going to Cooch Behar to receive Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra tomorrow. I do not have any info regarding the alliance. Ask them who made comments on the alliance," he said.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet billionaire who has overtaken Elon Musk as world's richest man, owner of Louis Vuitton, his net worth is...

    CAA to be implemented across India in a week: BJP leader Shantanu Thakur's 'guarantee'

    Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha's debut production Girls Will Be Girls bags two major awards at Sundance Film Festival 2024

    "First step to justice...": Rahul Gandhi reaffirms push for caste census after Telangana rolls out exercise

    Mukesh Ambani, Tata backed Ola-rival BluSmart gets big push, receives Rs 2000000000 from…

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

    Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

    Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

    Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

    In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE