AAP to go alone in Haryana assembly polls, Lok Sabha with India bloc, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The AAP will contest the upcoming Haryana assembly polls in all 90 seats independently, Delhi Chief Minister and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal said. He expressed confidence that his party would form a government in the state.

"For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections we will contest elections together with the INDIA alliance but for the assembly elections, we will contest alone on all 90 seats of Haryana by itself," Kejriwal said.

This comes amid Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar severed ties with the grand alliance in Bihar to rejoin the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann said there will be no alliance with Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state.

In Chandigarh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said his party will not enter into an alliance with the Congress in the state, reiterating that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) will win all 13 seats at stake.

"In the 2024 Lok Sabha election...AAP will get 13 seats (in Punjab)," Mann said at a media briefing.

AAP MP and Punjab Co-incharge, Sandeep Pathak said that the Punjab unit had been saying from the beginning that they are capable of contesting alone.

In another blow to the grand old party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also earlier announced the party's decision to contest alone in the Lok Sabha polls.

Soon after the West Bengal CM made the announcement, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said that Rahul Gandhi gave a very clear answer for this and I would like to repeat the same- there are a lot of talks done for seat sharing.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Supriya Sule said that there is no infighting in the alliance and all the parties of the bloc are in "frequent conversation".

Sule said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is 'didi' and is respected and loved by the members of the opposition alliance.

However, West Bengal Congress president and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that he has nothing to say regarding the alliance.

"I have nothing to say regarding the alliance. I am going to Cooch Behar to receive Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra tomorrow. I do not have any info regarding the alliance. Ask them who made comments on the alliance," he said.