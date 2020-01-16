AAP delayed hanging of Nirbhaya rapists, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

The hanging of the convicts in 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case is now delayed because of Delhi government's negligence, he said.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi saying that the hanging of convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case has been delayed due to Delhi government's negligence.

"The hanging of the convicts in 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case is now delayed because of Delhi government's negligence. AAP is responsible for this delay in justice," Javadekar said.

The minister further asked, "why did the Kejriwal government not give notice to the convicts for filing mercy plea in the last 2.5 years?"

Javadekar further told reportes that had the AAP government given notices to all convicts within a week of the Supreme Court order, they would have been hanged by now and the nation would have got justice.

The Delhi government on Wednesday had told the High Court that the four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape cannot be hanged on January 22, a date that was scheduled for their execution.

Standing Counsel for Tihar Jail authorities, Advocate Rahul Mehra, informed the court that the convict can only be hanged after his mercy plea is rejected by the President. He further said that under the prison rules, if death sentence has been awarded to more than one person in a case and one of them files a mercy petition, the execution of the others too has to be postponed till the plea is decided.

"Then your rule is bad if you cannot take action till all the co-convicts have moved a mercy plea. It seems there has been non-application of mind (while framing the rules). The system is suffering from cancer," the court had said in response.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday rejected the mercy plea of Mukesh, one of the convicts on the recommendation of the Delhi Government and forwarded the file to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).