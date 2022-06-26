'Defeat of BJP's dirty politics,' says Kejriwal after AAP's Rajinder Nagar bypoll victory

Arvind Kejriwal

After the sweeping victory of the Aam Admi Party, AAP's Durgesh Pathak with a margin of over 11,000 votes in the Rajinder Nagar Assembly bypoll against BJP candidate Rajesh Bhatia, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls it a 'defeat of BJP's dirty politics' and extended his gratitude to the people for appreciating the work done by his government in Delhi.

Thanking the people, Kejriwal tweeted, "Heartfelt thanks to the people of Rajinder Nagar. I am grateful for the immense affection and love of the people of Delhi. This inspires us to work harder and serve people."

राजेंद्र नगर के लोगों का दिल से आभार



दिल्ली के लोगों के इस अथाह स्नेह और प्रेम का मैं आभारी हूँ। यही हमें और मेहनत एवं सेवा करने की प्रेरणा देता है



लोगों ने उनकी गंदी राजनीति को हराया और हमारे अच्छे काम को सराहा



शुक्रिया राजेंद्र नगर, शुक्रिया दिल्ली #AAPsweepsRajinderNagar — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 26, 2022

"All 16 rounds of counting have been completed. AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak has defeated his immediate rival Rajesh Bhatia (of BJP) by a margin of over 11,000 votes," Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said.

"People defeated their (BJP) dirty politics and appreciated our good work. Thank you Rajinder Nagar, thank you Delhi," he added.

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also twitted, "Many many congratulations to my dear brother @ipathak25 (Durgesh Pathak) on being elected MLA from Rajinder Nagar Vidhan Sabha. Congratulations to all the workers of AAP for the victory," he said in a tweet in Hindi. In the heart of the people of Delhi, @ArvindKejriwal ji lives."

(With inputs from PTI)

