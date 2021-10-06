7th Pay Commission: Railway employees to get 78 days salary as bonus on Diwali

7th Pay Commission: In what comes as good news for employees of Indian Railways, the Union Cabinet has announced that it will give a bumper bonus on Diwali. According to the decision taken in the union cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, non-gazetted railway employees will get 78 days salary as bonus.

"Union Cabinet approves Productivity Linked Bonus equivalent to 78 days' wage to eligible non-gazetted Railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) for FY20-21. About 11.56 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees are likely to benefit from the decision," Union Minister Anurag Thakur informed during a press briefing.

The cabinet has also approved the proposal to set up mega investment textile parks. This will create a huge number of jobs and attract investment in this sector.

"Union Cabinet approves setting up of 7 PM Mega Integrated Textile Region & Apparel (PM MITRA) parks with a total outlay of Rs 4,445 crores over 5 years. Move inspired by 5F vision of PM Modi - Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign," Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said.