'7,000 pics, 500 videos deleted': TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty seeks Apple's help

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mimi Chakraborty on Tuesday took to microblogging website Twitter to ask for help from Apple after her iPhone gallery was wiped clean. Tagging Apple support in her tweet, she wrote that 7000 pictures and 500 videos were deleted from her phones.

The actress-turned-politician said that she has tried all the methods to revive but they did not help.

"7000 pictures 500 videos All got deleted from gallery i don’t know what to do cry or cry out loud. PS: All methods to revive tried nd done didn’t help @Apple @iPhone_News I feel disgusted @AppleSupport," [sic] she tweeted.

As per media reports, the 32-year-old MP had bought an iPhone 13 in September.

On her tweet, some users tried to help with restoring the pictures.

Scroll down “Recently Deleted” album listed under “Other Albums” >Recently Deleted” Select “Select” top right screen > restore Tap “Recover” bottom right of the screen Recover Photo," one user replied to her tweet.

Try seeing Deleted Images folder. You can find it there or in case if you have switched on sync to iCloud, it will sync to cloud and you can see there. — Aryan Jain (@AryanJainnasa) November 17, 2021

However, a few were critical of her tweet, saying that the MP is only bothered about her pictures and videos.

"Thousands forced to drop out of school, lost their jobs, are going hungry. But MP madam is only bothered about her pictures and videos," one Twitter user wrote.

I guess now you'll find some time for people who are in need in your constituency — Rahul Datta (@rahul1988d) November 17, 2021

Wonder an MP having time to maintain and manage thousands of Pics in a device and how much time spent on interacting with people and understand the issues???? — Jagadish Meeniga (@Ind_Jag_UK) November 17, 2021

Mimi Chakraborty is an MP from the Jadavpur Assembly seat and a popular actress in West Bengal. In June, she became the victim of a fake COVID-19 vaccination camp.