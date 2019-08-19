Headlines

6 members of pro-Kannada organisation arrested for tearing Hindi banner outside Jain temple in Bengaluru

Updated: Aug 19, 2019, 09:19 PM IST

Six members of Kannada Rakshana Sene- a pro-Kannada outfit, were arrested by the Bengaluru police on Sunday after they tore down a Hindi banner outside a Jain temple. 

The accused who have been arrested by the police are Anjanappa, Harish Gowda, Ramesh Gowda, Mahesh Gowda, Chandrashekhar and Manjunath.

The Jain community had protested  the hooliganism of Sene activists and hurting their religious sentiments. 

The incident took place on Friday outside the Jain temple on Infantry road when the pro-Kannada activists questioned a man at the location why the information on the banner was in Hindi and not Kannada and later they tore down the banner.

The Bengaluru police have registered an FIR against the activists for promoting enmity between different groups, mischief causing damages, insulting provocating to break public peace and criminal intimidation. 

On Sunday, this incident took a political turn when BJP MP from Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya, expressed concern over the use of "Hindi written on a banner of a temple". He also said that the rowdy elements 'never question use of Arabic in Bengaluru'.

 

He also urged young Jains in Karnataka 'to use Kannada in their communications'

