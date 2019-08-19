6 members of pro-Kannada organisation arrested for tearing Hindi banner outside Jain temple in Bengaluru

The accused who have been arrested by the police- Anjanappa, Harish Gowda, Ramesh Gowda, Mahesh Gowda, Chandrashekhar and Manjunath.

Six members of Kannada Rakshana Sene- a pro-Kannada outfit, were arrested by the Bengaluru police on Sunday after they tore down a Hindi banner outside a Jain temple.

The accused who have been arrested by the police are Anjanappa, Harish Gowda, Ramesh Gowda, Mahesh Gowda, Chandrashekhar and Manjunath.

The Jain community had protested the hooliganism of Sene activists and hurting their religious sentiments.

The incident took place on Friday outside the Jain temple on Infantry road when the pro-Kannada activists questioned a man at the location why the information on the banner was in Hindi and not Kannada and later they tore down the banner.

The Bengaluru police have registered an FIR against the activists for promoting enmity between different groups, mischief causing damages, insulting provocating to break public peace and criminal intimidation.

On Sunday, this incident took a political turn when BJP MP from Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya, expressed concern over the use of "Hindi written on a banner of a temple". He also said that the rowdy elements 'never question use of Arabic in Bengaluru'.

Deeply hurt over attack on our Jain brothers in B'luru over हिन्दी on a banner of a temple by few rowdy elements.



They however never question use of عربى in Bengaluru.



Assaulting peaceful Jains who contribute to Karnataka brings infamy to genuine Kannada lovers & activists. — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) August 18, 2019

Many great poets like Pampa, Ponna & Ranna known as Ratnatraya or three gems of Kannada literature were Jains. Very beginning of Kannada literature is Jaina Yuga.



Therefore, I urge today's young Jains in Karnataka to learn this history & also use Kannada in their communications. — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) August 18, 2019

He also urged young Jains in Karnataka 'to use Kannada in their communications'