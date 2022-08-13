Search icon
Monkeypox scare: 5th case of infection reported in Delhi, India's total tally reaches 10

A 22-year-old woman's sample tested positive on Friday, according to Dr. Kumar, and she is presently being examined in the hospital.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 02:56 PM IST

The fifth case of monkeypox has been detected in Delhi, according to Dr. Suresh Kumar, medical director of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, who made the announcement on Saturday. A 22-year-old woman's sample tested positive on Friday, according to Dr. Kumar, and she is presently being examined in the hospital.

"One patient has been admitted in LNJP and her sample tested positive, at present 4 patients are admitted and one has been discharged. Total five cases of Monkey pox has been reported in Delhi. She came positive yesterday. Team of doctors are treating her," Dr Kumar told ANI here.

Additionally, he indicated that the patient had travelled one month prior but had not recently done so. On July 24 of this year, a day after the World Health Organization identified monkeypox as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, Delhi reported its first case of the disease.

To stop the spread of the virus in India, the central government has issued a number of regulations, including those at the borders. International travellers have been warned to stay away from sick people, dead or alive wild animals, and other individuals.

On July 14, the Kollam district of Kerala announced the country's first case of monkeypox. Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis, or a virus that spreads from animals to humans, according to the World Health Organization. It has symptoms resembling those of smallpox but is clinically less serious.

(With inputs from ANI)

