502 candidates in 2nd phase of Bihar polls face criminal cases: ADR report

As political parties gear up for the second phase of the Bihar elections, a report by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) revealed that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded the maximum number of tainted candidates in the second phase of elections.

As per the report, out of 1,463 candidates contesting in the second phase, 502 are facing criminal charges. Out of these 502 candidates, 389 are facing serious criminal charges.

The report was released by the Bihar Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) after analysing the self-sworn affidavits of all the 1,463 candidates contesting in the Bihar assembly elections phase two.

The report said that out of the 1,463 candidates analysed, 502, which is 34%, candidates have declared criminal cases against them.

"While 389 candidates, which is 27% of 1,463 candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves," the report said.

Also read Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: First phase of voting to be held today

The RJD has fielded 56 candidates in the second phase out of which 36 have face criminal charges while 28 face serious criminal charges.

The second-highest number of tainted candidates are from the BJP with 29 out of 46 facing criminal charges and 20 facing serious criminal charges, the reported said.

The report further revealed that out of 43 candidates contesting on JD-U ticket, 20 are tainted and 15 of them are facing serious criminal charges.

Out of 24 Congress candidates contesting the polls in the second phase, 14 face criminal charges while 10 of them face serious criminal charges.

Out of 52 candidates of the LJP, 24 of them face serious criminal charges.

The report noted that 32 candidates are facing cases related to murder while 143 candidates are facing cases related to attempt to murder.

It also said that in the second phase Assembly polls, 84 out of the 94 constituencies are red alert ones, which is a total of 89%. According to the ADR, red alert constituencies are those where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases registered against them.

The ADR report also revealed that 495 candidates out of 1,463 are millionaires.

The report said that the directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in the selection of the candidates in Bihar as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to around 34% candidates with criminal cases.

It said all major parties contesting in Bihar second phase elections have given tickets to 47-64% candidates, who have declared criminal cases against them.

It said the Supreme Court in its directions dated February 13 had specifically instructed the political parties to give reasons for such selection and why other individuals without criminal antecedents could not be selected as candidates.

As per these mandatory guidelines, the candidates have to be selected with reference to qualifications, achievements and merit.

The second phase of elections in the state for 94 are scheduled for November 3.

(With IANS inputs)