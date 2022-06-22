‘46 MLAs with me, no offer from BJP yet’: Rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde amid Maharashtra political crisis

File photo

In the middle of the political storm that is brewing in Maharashtra, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has made a big statement, showcasing his strength to the MVA government in the state. While speaking to reports, Shinde said that he has the support of 46 MLAs now.

The political crisis in Maharashtra seems to be worsening with time, with the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government conducting meetings with their leaders and MLAs to keep their support intact. Meanwhile, Shinde has said that he is rallying more support from independent MLAs.

Ever since he rebelled from the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, rumours of Shinde and his supporting rebel MLAs joining the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) have been surfacing in news reports. Acknowledging this, Shinde has said that there is no offer from the BJP yet.

While speaking to news agency ANI, the Maharashtra cabinet minister said, “This number will rise in the time to come. As of now we have neither received any proposal from BJP nor are we holding any talks with them.”

The political storm in Maharashtra reached its peak when Eknath Shinde, along with several other Shiv Sena MLAs reached the Guwahati airport in Assam, which is a BJP-ruled state, on the morning of June 22. The MLAs from Maharashtra were then taken to a luxury hotel amid tight security.

In the midst of these reports, Shiv Sena leader Sunil Prabhu issued an urgent notice to all the MLAs of the party, asking them to be present in an important meeting that will be held today evening. The Shiv Sena MLA meeting is expected to take place at 5 pm today.

As per ANI reports, the letter issued by Shiv Sena also warns that if someone remains absent from the meeting without proper reason and prior information, they should keep in mind that action will be initiated to cancel their membership as per constitutional provisions.

(With inputs from agencies)

