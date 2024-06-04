Arjun Rampal raises Rs 12.5 crore for CRY America ensuring underprivileged children's rights

Arjun Rampal creates history by becoming first Indian celebrity to raise $1.5 million for CRY America.

Arjun Rampal recently impressed audience with his performance as villain in Crakk and Bhagavanth Kesari. However, beyond the glitz and glamour of the film industry, Arjun has emerged as a passionate advocate for children's rights, championing the cause with unwavering dedication. Now, his commitment to making a difference reached new heights as he became the first Indian celebrity to raise an astounding $1.5 million (Rs 12.5 crore) for CRY America, a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring every child’s right to a happy, healthy, and educated life.

His involvement in the galas hosted in various parts of America significantly elevated the events, drawing high-net-worth individuals and generous donors who contributed to this remarkable fundraising feat.

Shefali Sunderlal, President of CRY America said, “We are so grateful to Arjun Rampal for being our Celebrity Guest for our 5 CRY Gala events across the USA in April 2024. His perseverance and charisma played a pivotal role in raising a whopping 1.5 million USD for children's rights. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Arjun for his dedication and outstanding contribution for uplifting our mission for children, especially in our 20th year. Arjun will be remembered as a beloved child rights champion by our donors, volunteers, staff and the thousands of children that will benefit from his unwavering support."

Arjun Rampal adds, “Thanks to all the supporters of the foundation for past 20 years, CRY America has touched the hearts and lives of nearly 800,000 underprivileged children”!

Though Crakk failed at the box office, Bhagavanth Kesari, which marked his Telugu debut, emerged as a hit and collected 114.5 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in the period war drama The Battle of Bhima Koregaon and Digangana Suryavanshi. Helmed by Ramesh Thete, the film's release date is yet to be announced. He also has Abbas-Mustan's heist thriller 3 Monkeys.

