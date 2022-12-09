3.7 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang

Representational Image

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported on Friday that a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. According to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was located at a depth of 10 kilometres. At precisely 4:24 AM, a massive earthquake hit the area.

As of now there has been no damages or casualties reported Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. Previously, on December 5, a magnitude 3.3 earthquake rocked Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang area.

Java, the largest island in Indonesia, was struck by an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 on December 8. It occurred at 07:50 local time (00:50 GMT), just 15 kilometres from the town of Cianjur, the epicentre of the deadly quake in November. Neither Cianjur nor Sukabumi, the city closest to the epicentre, reported any damage right away.

At least 334 people were killed, many were injured, and tens of thousands were left homeless after a shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Cianjur last month.

The November 21 earthquake in Cinajur was the worst in the archipelago country since a magnitude 9.1 earthquake and subsequent tsunami on the island of Sulawesi in 2018 killed more than 4,000 people.

Because of its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an area of the Earth where tectonic plates constantly clash, Indonesia is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 09-12-2022, 04:24:19 IST, Lat: 27.09 & Long: 92.13, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 59km SSE of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/yedtmXXYEN @Indiametdept @Dr_Mishra1966 @Ravi_MoES pic.twitter.com/2fCgks53GN December 8, 2022

In India, why do earthquakes occur frequently?

Movements of the earth's tectonic plates are the direct source of earthquakes, which causes the crust to tremble. A quake occurs when two chunks of the Earth's surface shift and rub against one another.

Because of its location on the border (fault zones) between two huge tectonic plates, India's northern and northeastern areas are prone to frequent earthquakes. The Himalayas were formed as the Indian plate migrated towards the Nepalese plate. Both nations are more prone to earthquakes as a result of the two tectonic plates colliding.