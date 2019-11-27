326 incidents of Chinese incursion into Indian territory in 2018: Centre to Lok Sabha

He also stated that 273 incidents of incursion were reported in 2016, 426 in 2017.

The Government on Wednesday stated that there were 326 incidents of incursion by the Chinese soldiers into the Indian territory in 2018.

Responding to the question put forward in Lok Sabha regarding Chines incursion, Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Shripad Naik said that at least 326 incidents of Chinese incursion was reported at the Line of Action (LAC) last year. He also stated that 273 incidents of incursion were reported in 2016, 426 in 2017.

He said that statistics for the year 2019 is still being collected.

Naik said, "Due to both sides undertaking patrolling up to their respective perception of the LAC, transgressions do occur. The government is taking measures to ensure that the defence forces are in a state of readiness to meet operational and security challenges.''

Naik also said that incidents of Chinese transgressions at the LAC was discussed with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his recent visit to India.

''There were talks on continued efforts to ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas and additional Confidence Building Measures,'' he said.

Citing the reason behind the increasing incidents of Chinese incursion, he said that there was no 'commonly delineated' LAC, therefore both India and China have different perceptions about the border.