30 rescued from ocean research ship off Karnataka coast after fire

The vessel belongs to an institute under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Thirty people, including 16 scientists, were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard after a fire broke out at an ocean research vessel off New Mangalore coast. The vessel belongs to an institute under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

According to the Coast Guard, its Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai was alerted about a fire on board Sagar Sampada around 10 pm on Friday. Among the scientists were three women, said Deputy Commandant Vineesh Krishnan.

"The fire was in the accommodation area of the research vessel and the crew were not able to control the spread of fire. Coast Guard Regional Headquarters (West) at Mumbai immediately diverted ICGS Vikram and ICGS Sujay to render necessary assistance," said a Coast Guard official.

Help arrived little past midnight. "The joint firefighting team embarked Sagar Sampada and assessed the situation. It was found that eight compartments in the accommodation area were on fire," the official said.

Extensive fire-fighting operations were undertaken which continued for over eight hours. "In order to augment de-flooding of accumulated water inside vessel [due to firefighting], additional submersible pumps were provided by the ICG ships. On completion, Sagar Sampada proceeded towards New Mangalore harbour safely. All the persons on the Sagar Sampada were rescued safely," the official said.

Ocean exploration is a part of oceanography describing the exploration of ocean surfaces. The ministry's research-vessel fleet consists of six vessels and a seventh being the polar research vessel.

16 scientists

Among the rescued persons were 16 scientists, including 3 women, said Coast Guard officials. The fire had broken out in the accommodation area of Sagar Sampada and was put out in 8 hours.