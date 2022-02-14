3 years of Pulwama Attack: The ‘black day’ when India mourned loss of 40 CRPF officers – Timeline of events

Though the world celebrated Valentine’s Day on February 14, today is known as a ‘black day’ for India on account of the brutal Pulwama attacks, which is one of the deadliest attacks on Indian security forces to date, when 40 CRPF bravehearts lost their lives.

The Pulwama attack took place on February 14, 2019, making today the third anniversary of the terror attacks. On this day three years ago, the nation was brought to a standstill as the news of 40 CRPF officers losing their lives broke out on our TV screens.

Timeline of events on February 14, 2019

On the fateful ‘black day’, as many as forty CRPF officers were martyred in a terrorist attack in the Pulwama city of Jammu and Kashmir, which was carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammad, a Pakistan-based terrorist organization.

The incident unfolded when more than 2,500 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were traveling in a convoy of 78 vehicles from Jammu to Srinagar, through National Highway 44, where the attack took place.

A car carrying explosives rammed into the vehicle carrying multiple CRPF agents at around 3:15 pm, causing a fatal blast. The attack killed 40 CRPF personnel on the spot, and several others were left injured. Soon after the attack, Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack, posting a video of the assailant Adil Ahmad Dar, a 22-year-old man.

India’s retaliation after Pulwama attack

Just days after the deadly attack on India’s security forces, a counter-terror airstrike was carried out by the country’s defence forces. In the early hours of February 26, 2019, several Indian Air Force jets bombed the terror camps of Jaish in Balakot, killing a large number of terrorists, nearly as many as 500.

After the airstrike in Balakot, Pakistan Air Force tried to retaliate by conducting a strike on Indian military installations in Jammu and Kashmir, an attempt which was foiled by the IAF. During the conflict, India's Wing Commander Abhinanadan Varthaman was shot down and captured by Pakistan’s forces.

Wing Commander Abhinandan was later released by Pakistan and was conferred by the Vir Chakra, which is the third-highest wartime gallantry medal.

Though the horrors of the Pulwama attack are three years old now, the day February 14 is still observed as a ‘black day’ for Indians, in the memory of the brave CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the attack.