3 killed, 8 injured in hydrogen gas cylinder explosion in Maharashtra's Vasai

According to a district disaster management cell official, the incident occurred at 3 p.m. at an electrical equipment manufacturing facility

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 05:50 PM IST

Image Credit: ANI

A boiler explosion triggered a fire in the Vasai area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, killing at least three people and severely injuring eight others.

According to a district disaster management cell official, the incident occurred at 3 p.m. at an electrical equipment manufacturing facility in the Chandarpada region.

"Three workers were charred beyond recognition. Eight others received severe burn injuries," he said.

(Further details are awaited)

