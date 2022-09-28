3 killed, 8 injured in hydrogen gas cylinder explosion in Maharashtra's Vasai

Image Credit: ANI

A boiler explosion triggered a fire in the Vasai area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, killing at least three people and severely injuring eight others.

According to a district disaster management cell official, the incident occurred at 3 p.m. at an electrical equipment manufacturing facility in the Chandarpada region.

Maharashtra | Three people dead, eight seriously injured in the fire due to boiler explosion at a factory in Vasai area of Palghar district, says the Fire Dept. pic.twitter.com/A92CjjKSJG — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022

"Three workers were charred beyond recognition. Eight others received severe burn injuries," he said.

(Further details are awaited)

READ| Centre gives sneak peek at Indian Railway Stations of the future, take a look