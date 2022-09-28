Centre gives sneak peek at Indian Railway Stations of the future, take a look

The first phase of the project will redevelop 199 railway stations across the country including these three, at a total cost of Rs 60,000 crore.

In a key Union Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, a massive Rs 10,000 crore redevelopment project for three major railway stations was greenlit. The huge infrastructure undertaking will see the New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai CSTM railway stations transformed as per the needs of the present and future, as well as in tune with the cityscape in order to become an integral part of the city.

The three major stations are not the only ones being developed. The first phase of the project will redevelop 199 railway stations across the country including these three, at a total cost of Rs 60,000 crore. Informing about the plans, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also shared images which give a sneak peek into how the stations will look after they are transformed.