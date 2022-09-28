Search icon
Centre gives sneak peek at Indian Railway Stations of the future, take a look

The first phase of the project will redevelop 199 railway stations across the country including these three, at a total cost of Rs 60,000 crore.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 28, 2022, 05:14 PM IST

In a key Union Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, a massive Rs 10,000 crore redevelopment project for three major railway stations was greenlit. The huge infrastructure undertaking will see the New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai CSTM railway stations transformed as per the needs of the present and future, as well as in tune with the cityscape in order to become an integral part of the city.

The three major stations are not the only ones being developed. The first phase of the project will redevelop 199 railway stations across the country including these three, at a total cost of Rs 60,000 crore. Informing about the plans, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also shared images which give a sneak peek into how the stations will look after they are transformed.

1. From roof plaza to lounges and markets

From roof plaza to lounges and markets
1/5

The ambitious revamp projects have designs that will include a spacious roof plaza which brings all amenities for passengers in one place. This will include retail spaces, recreational facilities and cafeterias. Stations will be connected on both sides of railway tracks in these cities. Other facilities that will be made available include food courts, waiting lounge, playing area for children and a place to sell local products.

2. Ahmedabad railway station

Ahmedabad railway station
2/5

The city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat will get a railway station redesign which is inspired by Modera's Sun temple. The timeline for completion will be two and a half years.

3. New Delhi Railway Station

New Delhi Railway Station
3/5

The plan for NDLS or New Delhi railway station is to make it a transport hub which will integrate train services with buses, auto and metro rail services. Government targets a three-and-a-half year timeline for the completion of the New Delhi station redevelopment project.

4. Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
4/5

The Mumbai CSMT revamp will make it a modern station that still keeps its heritage and legacy intact. The heritage building of CSMT will not be touched. Nearby buildings will be re-developed in a project that will take two and a half years.

5. 199 stations to be revamped in first phase

199 stations to be revamped in first phase
5/5

The Railway Minister said that the first phase of the project will see 199 stations that have a footfall of 50 lakh per day redeveloped at a cost of Rs 60,000 crore. He informed that work is underway at 32 stations while the tender for 47 stations is out. Tenders for NDLS, CSMT and Ahmedabad railway stations will be issued in the next 10 days, he added. 

READ | Navratri bonanza for government employees: From DA hike to bonus, know here

Photos: ANI, Government of India

(With inputs from agencies)

