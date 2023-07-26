Headlines

24th Kargil Vijay Diwas: Powerful quotes on Indian Army's historic victory over Pakistan

Operation Vijay was launched by the Indian Army to recapture the Indian territories from Pakistani intruders in the Kargil-Drass sector in 1999. The Kargil War took place between May 3 and July 26, 1999, in the Kargil district of Kashmir and elsewhere along the Line of Control (LOC).

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 09:53 AM IST

Since the year 1999, July 26 is celebrated in India as the Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate the victory of Operation Vijay. The operation was launched by the Indian Army to recapture the Indian territories from Pakistani intruders in the Kargil-Drass sector in 1999.

The anniversary is celebrated each year to show respect and gratitude to the brave servicemen of the Indian Armed Forces.

The Kargil War took place between May 3 and July 26, 1999, in the Kargil district of Kashmir and elsewhere along the Line of Control (LOC). 

Here are the most powerful quotes on Kargil War 

"Either I will come back after hoisting the tricolour (Indian flag), or I will come back wrapped in it, but I will be back for sure.”

Captain Vikram Batra 

"A soldier is like a selfless lover. With this unconditional love, comes determination. And for this love for his nation, his regiment, and his fellow soldiers, a soldier doesn't think twice before risking his life."

Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav in an interview with DD National

"If death strikes before I prove my blood, I swear I’ll kill Death"

Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey

"I could really connect with the effort and the sacrifice of the Indian Army, and now with the essence and the importance of celebrating Kargil Vijay Diwas. It is a sacrifice that we must remember and respect. After knowing the life of a war hero so closely, it is extremely special to me, and is something I think every Indian should respect."

Sidharth Malhotra who played Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah

"We fight to win and win with a knockout because there is no runner-up in wars"

General JJ Singh

"When you go home tell them of us and say, for their tomorrow, we gave our today"

Kargil War Memorial

"Soul is immortal. It can neither be pierced nor can it be burnt. Neither can it be dampened by water nor could be blown by air"

IMA War Memorial

