23rd World Sustainable Development Summit to take place in New Delhi from Feb 7-9

'Could not be...': Sania Mirza reacts after Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest Grand Slam doubles champion at 43

Fighter box office collection day 3: Hrithik, Deepika's film all set to cross Rs 100-crore mark, mints Rs 28 crore

Evicting Tehelka but making Abhishek a hero after slapgate, Bigg Boss 17 is the most dishonest season ever | Opinion

February 2024 festival calendar: Magha Amavasya to Basant Panchami; check full list

23rd World Sustainable Development Summit to take place in New Delhi from Feb 7-9

The summit will emphasise the crucial role of visionary leadership in steering the world toward sustainability.

PTI

Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 11:39 PM IST

Edited by

Thought leaders, policymakers, and experts in the Global South will come together to discuss environmental sustainability and social equity during the 23rd World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) to be held here from February 7-9.

Organised by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), this independent international summit aims to address global challenges such as conflict, planetary crises, and setbacks in Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Expected to be inaugurated by the Vice President of India, the summit will host prominent speakers, including ministers from Fiji, Kiribati, and Spain, as well as representatives from the World Bank and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, TERI said in a statement.

Under the theme ‘Leadership for Sustainable Development and Climate Justice’, the summit will emphasise the crucial role of visionary leadership in steering the world toward sustainability, the statement said.

In addition to the inaugural and valedictory sessions, the 23rd WSD Summit will feature 11 plenary sessions and high-level discussions on women leadership, businesses, and youth, it added. 

 

