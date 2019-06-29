22 trains assembled in India for Sydney's first driverless Metro line

Sri City, a facility in Andhra Pradesh has assembled 22 trains for the newly opened Northwest Metro line in Australia which delivered the nation's first fully automated turn-up and go rail service.

Sydney metro, Australia's biggest public transport project opened the new Northwest West Metro Line which is 36km long, has 13 stations and a depot.

The new network will provide a new level of service which will have trains travelling every four minutes in the peak in each direction. The contract for developing the new network was given to Alstom by Northwest Rapid Transit (NRT).

These metro trains were assembled in Andhra Pradesh's Sri City, which is also known as Satyavedu Reserve Infracity Pvt. Ltd, situated in Chittoor district. It is a smart integrated business city in the state.

Alstom India, an Indian subsidiary of a France-based multinational company - Alstom SA, delivered the last of the 22 metropolis trains for Sydney Metro.

These fully automated driverless metro trains were made with contributions from Alstom's operations in Australia, Brazil, China, and Belgium apart from India.

The company was given a contract by North West Rail Link (NRT), which travels from Tallawong station to Chatswood station to design, manufacture, supply, test and commission 22 six-card Metropolis train along with Urbalis 400 signalling systems. The company has won a 15-year maintenance contract for the trains, depot operations and signalling systems.

The fully-automated driverless trains consist of various modern features including 3 double-doors per car for improved access and passenger flows, LED lighting, large windows, emergency intercoms, CCTV cameras, the latest way-finding aids for customer information as well as real-time travel information.

“Alstom is very proud to have partnered with the NRT consortium and Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW) to deliver our world-leading metro solutions for Sydney’s North West Metro. Sydney has now joined other great cities of the world (incl. Paris, Amsterdam, Barcelona and Singapore) that benefit every day from Alstom’s metro solutions.", said Ling Fang, Senior Vice-President for Alstom in Asia-Pacific.