Senior BJP leader and former Gonda MP Satyadev Singh passes away

Headlines

OMG 2 dialect coach Vikram Pratap says Pankaj Tripathi taught him how to live life: 'I really observed...'

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023: One day left to apply at ssc.nic.in, salary offered up to Rs 1,12,000

Nuh: Mobile internet services restored, security stepped up ahead of Independence Day 2023

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Badshah to interact with Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika

Meet IAS Armstrong Pame from Manipur who cracked UPSC in first attempt, know why he is called 'miracle man'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

OMG 2 dialect coach Vikram Pratap says Pankaj Tripathi taught him how to live life: 'I really observed...'

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023: One day left to apply at ssc.nic.in, salary offered up to Rs 1,12,000

Benefits of drinking water

10 foods to eat if you have arthritis

6 tips to heal your lungs from vaping

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Terrorist Javed Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo hoists tricolour, tells him to ditch Pakistan

Watch: Beas River Flowing In Full Spate In Mandi, Himachal Pradesh As Downpour Continues

OMG 2 dialect coach Vikram Pratap says Pankaj Tripathi taught him how to live life: 'I really observed...'

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Badshah to interact with Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika

Sunny Deol slammed for 'showing attitude' as he shushes selfie-seeking fans after Gadar 2 success: 'Itna ghamand...'

HomeIndia

India

Senior BJP leader and former Gonda MP Satyadev Singh passes away

Singh was being treated at the Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurgaon for poor health where he breathed his last.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 09:34 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Gonda MP Satya Dev Singh, one of the senior-most leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has passed away. He was being treated at the Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurgaon due to poor health where he breathed his last.

As soon as the news of his death broke, there was mourning in Devipatan Mandal.

It is being said that Singh suffered a cardiac arrest after hearing about his wife's death. He had tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago.

Satyadev Singh, who was known as a senior leader of the BJP not only in the district but also in the Mandal, had held several important posts including the national president of the Yuva Morcha as well as the state vice-president. Due to his simplicity and transparent politics, Singh was also a part of the core committee of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He also served as the chairman of BJP's disciplinary committee.

As an undisputed politician, he contested from Gonda Lok Sabha constituency on the ticket of Bharatiya Lok Dal for the first time in 1977 and won. Later, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Balrampur parliamentary seat as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1991 and 1996. He also played an important role in Devipatan Mandal in the Ram Mandir movement.

From 1980 to 1985, he also served as the National President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. He was close to key BJP leaders including Atal Bihari Vajpayee and RSS.

    RECOMMENDED STORIES

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    India sets new record for most Asian Champions trophy hockey titles, beat Malaysia 4-3 in the final

    Delhi traffic advisory for Independence Day 2023: Check timings, roads to avoid, alternate routes

    Viral video: Wild elephant stops bus in Kerala, driver's communication resolves situation, watch

    Sunny Deol's Gadar is based on a real tragic love story; this man went to Pakistan to free his wife, but there he met...

    UP news: CM Yogi Adityanath lays foundation of Rs 1,200 crore ethanol plant in Gorakhpur, says farmers' income to rise

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

    Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

    Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

    From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

    In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE