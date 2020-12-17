Senior BJP leader and former Gonda MP Satyadev Singh passes away

Singh was being treated at the Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurgaon for poor health where he breathed his last.

Former Gonda MP Satya Dev Singh, one of the senior-most leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has passed away. He was being treated at the Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurgaon due to poor health where he breathed his last.

As soon as the news of his death broke, there was mourning in Devipatan Mandal.

It is being said that Singh suffered a cardiac arrest after hearing about his wife's death. He had tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago.

Satyadev Singh, who was known as a senior leader of the BJP not only in the district but also in the Mandal, had held several important posts including the national president of the Yuva Morcha as well as the state vice-president. Due to his simplicity and transparent politics, Singh was also a part of the core committee of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He also served as the chairman of BJP's disciplinary committee.

As an undisputed politician, he contested from Gonda Lok Sabha constituency on the ticket of Bharatiya Lok Dal for the first time in 1977 and won. Later, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Balrampur parliamentary seat as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1991 and 1996. He also played an important role in Devipatan Mandal in the Ram Mandir movement.

From 1980 to 1985, he also served as the National President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. He was close to key BJP leaders including Atal Bihari Vajpayee and RSS.