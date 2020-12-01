Ayodhya: Soon, Ramayana-themed cruise on river Saryu; all you need to know

Tourists visiting Ayodhya can now enjoy a luxury cruise ride on the river Saryu. It will be the first-ever luxury Cruise service on the Saryu river (Ghagra/National Waterways-40) in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. It aims to give mesmerizing experience to devotees with one-of-its-kind spiritual journeys while cruising through the famous ghats of the holy river Saryu.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, attracts a large number of tourists and pilgrims each year. An approximate number of 2 crore tourists visit Ayodhya every year, according to the data of UP tourism, for the year 2019. This number is set to increase after the completion of the Ram Mandir.

The Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday chaired a review meeting for the implementation of the ‘Ramayan Cruise Service’.

Equipped with kitchen and pantry facilities, the fully air-conditioned 80-seater cruise will have large glass windows for experiencing the scenic beauty of the ghats of the temple town.

Here are some of the other features that will give tourists a mesmerising experience:

Also read Ayodhya Deepotsav 2020: Schedule for grand Diwali celebrations in temple town

The interiors of the 80-seater cruise and the boarding point will be based on the theme of Ramcharitmanas.

Tourists will be taken on the ‘Ramcharitmanas Tour’, of 1-1.5 hour duration, featuring an exclusively made video film of 45-60 minutes duration, based on Ramcharitmanas by Goswami Tulsidas, covering the period from the birth of Lord Ram to his Rajyabhishek.

The cruise will be equipped with all luxury comfort and facilities along with all essential safety and security features at par with the global standard.

The fully air-conditioned cruise will have large glass windows for experiencing the scenic beauty.

The cruise will be equipped with kitchen and pantry facilities for the comfort of the tourists.

The cruise will have bio-toilets and hybrid engines system for the ‘zero effect’ on the environment.

The entire tour will cover approximately 15-16 km distance.

There will be several activities and selfie points inspired by different episodes of Ramayan. The tour will be followed by Saryu Aarti, in which every member will be able to actively participate.