Diwali in Ayodhya: Here's what makes celebrations even more special this year

Ayodhya: The construction work of the grand Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya has started and the temple will be ready in about three and a half years. Meanwhile, with Diwali just around the corner, preparations are in full swing to celebrate the festival in a special way in Ayodhya. This time, earthen pots (diyas) will be lit at the temporary temple where Lord Ram is sitting and about 5.51 lakh diyas will be lit all over Ayodhya.

What makes this Diwali even more special is that for the first time after 492 years, a major Diwali celebration has been planned in the Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex. With this, the temporary temple of Ramlala will be illuminated with the light of numerous lamps. Earlier, Diwali was celebrated in the premises within a very limited scope and only the priests were able to light the lamp.

On the occasion of Diwali, special pooja (worship) will be done in the temple. This time also Ram Paidi is ready to set a new record and for this, 5 lakh 51 thousand diyas will be lit all over Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present in Ayodhya on 13 November.

"This time, Deepawali will be celebrated in Ram temple premises, it is unique and amazing. Many such incidents happened, due to which Shri Ram had to live in tarpaulin for 28 years. This time, the glimpse of Deepavali celebrated in Ayodhya in the Treta Yug will be seen," Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ram temple, said.

"Earthen lamps will be lighted in the entire area of the temple. `Aarti' will be performed by the chief minister and will attract a lot of people. This Diwali will the symbol of Treta Yuga," he added.

Residents of Ayodhya said this year's Diwali is special for them and they will witness a grand celebration while taking precautions against coronavirus.

Ram Lalla, the presiding deity of the Ram Janmabhoomi, was shifted from sanctum sanctorum of the makeshift temple in March this year after nearly 28 years to pave the way for construction of a grand temple following the court verdict. The ceremony was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.