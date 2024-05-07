Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3 Live Updates: Voting in 93 constituencies across 11 states, UTs to begin at 7 am

India
Voting will take place in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections today in 93 constituencies across 12 states and Union Territories. The BJP has already won Gujarat's Surat constituency without any opposition.
Voting for two Lok Sabha seats in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu will also be held on Tuesday.
Here are the live updates:
Mainpuri will see Dimple Yadav, wife of former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, reclaiming the parliamentary seat she won last time in the bypoll.
Other key leaders in the fray for polls on Tuesday include Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna in Madhya Pradesh and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Ministers Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Digvijaya Singh from Vidisha and Rajgarh respectively.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is re-contesting from Gandhinagar in Gujarat.
All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president Badruddin Ajmal is in the fray from Assam's Dhubri.
Baramati, where NCP veteran Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule is facing the challenge from her cousin Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar, will have a bearing on the political stakes in the Pawar family.
The contest in Gulbarga has immense significance for Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge as his son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani is in the fray. Kharge lost the seat in 2019.